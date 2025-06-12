13 South Tyneside shops on the day they opened: See how many you remember

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Jun 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 15:51 BST

Get the champagne out. We are celebrating stores which opened in style in South Tyneside’s past.

There are ten years of shop launches to enjoy, from Tinkerbells Treasures to Traditional Children’s Wear.

Flower Haven, Fusion, Pretty Things and Poss Tub Launderette also get our attention.

If all that sounds tasty, have a look at our gallery of Shields Gazette archive memories for more.

Jayne McKeown showed off some of the fantastic items on sale at Tinkerbells Treasures when it opened in Fowler Street in December 2007.

1. Tinkerbells Treasures in 2007

Jayne McKeown showed off some of the fantastic items on sale at Tinkerbells Treasures when it opened in Fowler Street in December 2007. | sg

Patricia and Kevin Bolam were the people behind Bolam Premier Sportswear which was opened in August 2007.

2. Bolam Premier Sportswear in 2007

Patricia and Kevin Bolam were the people behind Bolam Premier Sportswear which was opened in August 2007. | sg

And they're off at the New Green Street branch of William Hill which was opened in February 2009. TV racing expert Derek Thompson was there along with shop manager Louis Anderson and district operation manager Keith Inkster, right.

3. William Hill in 2009

And they're off at the New Green Street branch of William Hill which was opened in February 2009. TV racing expert Derek Thompson was there along with shop manager Louis Anderson and district operation manager Keith Inkster, right. | sg

Claudia O'Brien was fresh on the scene at Hebburn Shopping Centre in December 2009 with her new laundry business called Poss Tub Launderette.

4. Poss Tub Launderette in 2009

Claudia O'Brien was fresh on the scene at Hebburn Shopping Centre in December 2009 with her new laundry business called Poss Tub Launderette. | sg

