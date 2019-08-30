13 nostalgic reminders of their first day at school for South Shields youngsters
Just class! That’s our selection of photographs of South Shields youngsters on their first day in school
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 06:00
We’ve got a selection of images from schools across South Tyneside and they are all from 2013.
Each features fresh-faced youngsters who were just getting to grips with the whole idea of going to school each day.
So whether it’s Simonside or Sea View, St Bede’s or St Gregory’s, we’ve got a photo for you to look at.
Take a look through and see who you recognise. And email your memories to chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.