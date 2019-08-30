They look so smart in their uniforms at Hebburn Lakes Primary School.

13 nostalgic reminders of their first day at school for South Shields youngsters

Just class! That’s our selection of photographs of South Shields youngsters on their first day in school

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 06:00

We’ve got a selection of images from schools across South Tyneside and they are all from 2013.

Each features fresh-faced youngsters who were just getting to grips with the whole idea of going to school each day.

So whether it’s Simonside or Sea View, St Bede’s or St Gregory’s, we’ve got a photo for you to look at.

Take a look through and see who you recognise. And email your memories to chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

1. Cleadon Village C of E Primary

What a lovely reminder of the reception class at Cleadon Village C of E Primary School in 2013.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Fellgate Primary

Mrs Malone's reception class at Fellgate Primary School.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Lord Blyton

A lovely scene at Lord Blyton Primary School. Recognise anyone in the picture?

Photo: IAIN BROWN

4. St Bede's Primary

Looking super smart at St Bede's.

Photo: SG

