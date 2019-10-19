Heading back 12 years for this view of the shopping centre.

13 retro reminders of the shops you've welcomed to Hebburn over the years

More shops and a welcome boost could be on the way for Hebburn Shopping Centre – but here’s a reminder of the outlets you have welcomed over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 4:45 pm

It is only days since the Shields Gazette highlighted exciting plans for a change in Hebburn’s retail offer.

Any new arrivals would follow in the footsteps of a huge array of shops which have graced the shopping centre in recent times.

Let’s take a look.

1. Hebburn Shopping Centre in 2016

A more recent view from three years ago.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. The shopping centre 15 years ago

Booze Buster, Ladbrokes and more in this photo from 2004.

Photo: CL

3. A busy shopping day

Plenty of customers in this view of the centre from 2011.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. The centre in 2016

Herons and Lloyds Pharmacy is pictured in this 2016 photo.

Photo: Tim Richardson

