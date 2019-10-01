15 reminders of the much-loved Marks and Spencer store in South Shields

How much can you member about South Shield's cherished Marks and Spencer store?

Gone but not forgotten. That’s South Shields favourite Marks and Spencers which left the town five years ago.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 15:09 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 09:53 am

We’ve got 15 photos of the King Street store for you to enjoy.

How many of these bring back happy memories? Did you love to pay a visit and which other former South Tyneside stores did you love?

Take a look though our photo spread and get in touch if you have memories to share.

1. Early morning queues in 2003

They were keen to get into the store for early morning shopping in 2003. Remember this?

Photo: CL

2. Looking back to 1991

Who remembers 1990s shopping in M&S?

Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Memories of the store in 2006

A scene in the store in 2006. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: TR

4. Shields Gazette Memory Lane scanned from hard copy July 1963 no old ref number pub Marks and Spencer's store King St, may be extended to incorporate part of the Golden Lion Hotel, the Scarbro Bar. Negotiations to buy the premises from Scottish and Newcastle Brweries are being made by the company.

This view of the store takes us back to 1963 when Marks and Spencer's premises in King Street looked set to be extended.

Photo: Shields Gazette

