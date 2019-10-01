15 reminders of the much-loved Marks and Spencer store in South Shields
Gone but not forgotten. That’s South Shields favourite Marks and Spencers which left the town five years ago.
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 15:09 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 09:53 am
We’ve got 15 photos of the King Street store for you to enjoy.
How many of these bring back happy memories? Did you love to pay a visit and which other former South Tyneside stores did you love?
Take a look though our photo spread and get in touch if you have memories to share.