19 nostalgic photos from South Shields dancefloors in the early noughties

By Evie Lake
Published 4th Jun 2024, 11:09 BST

Did you love to party in South Shields in the early 2000s?

If you frequently hit the bustling pubs and bars of South Shields in the early noughties, then you might be featured in these pictures.

Here we have a collection of photos from the start of the 21st Century.

Can you spot yourself in these night on the town images?

Sign up for the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters to read the latest headlines and breaking news alerts

Photo: CL

1. Dancing the night away

Photo: CL

Photo Sales
Photo: CL

2. Hitting the town

Photo: CL

Photo Sales
Photo: CL

3. Enjoying a pint with friends

Photo: CL

Photo Sales
Photo: CL

4. Night out with the girls

Photo: CL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsPubsBars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.