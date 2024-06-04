19 nostalgic photos from South Shields dancefloors in the early noughties

If you frequently hit the bustling pubs and bars of South Shields in the early noughties, then you might be featured in these pictures.
Here we have a collection of photos from the start of the 21st Century.
Can you spot yourself in these night on the town images?
Sign up for the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters to read the latest headlines and breaking news alerts
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.