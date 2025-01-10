So if you went window shopping at Rogers, had a go at the raft race or hid under an umbrella during the rubbish August weather, we have it all.
1. Rubbish weather in August 1985
Kenneth Rickenton was sheltering under the umbrella from the poor weather in South Tyneside in August 1985. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. A warm welcome
Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, opened the Tyne Coal Terminal, in November 1985. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Seeing off the Ark Royal
Did you watch from the coast as aircraft carrier Ark Royal left the North East in 1985? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Start of the race
The South Tyneside raft race in 1985. Did you take part? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.