Let me take you back to life in 1985 South Tyneside

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Jan 2025, 15:31 GMT

Rainy days, a spot of fishing and a trip to the Frederick Street shops. It was all part of 1980s life in South Tyneside.

So if you went window shopping at Rogers, had a go at the raft race or hid under an umbrella during the rubbish August weather, we have it all.

Take a look at nine Shields Gazette archive photos from 1985 and then share your own recollections by emailing [email protected]

Kenneth Rickenton was sheltering under the umbrella from the poor weather in South Tyneside in August 1985.

1. Rubbish weather in August 1985

Kenneth Rickenton was sheltering under the umbrella from the poor weather in South Tyneside in August 1985. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, opened the Tyne Coal Terminal, in November 1985.

2. A warm welcome

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, opened the Tyne Coal Terminal, in November 1985. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Did you watch from the coast as aircraft carrier Ark Royal left the North East in 1985?

3. Seeing off the Ark Royal

Did you watch from the coast as aircraft carrier Ark Royal left the North East in 1985? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The South Tyneside raft race in 1985. Did you take part?

4. Start of the race

The South Tyneside raft race in 1985. Did you take part? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideShields GazetteWeatherNostalgiaPeople
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice