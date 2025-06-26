South Tyneside Retro: 19 fantastic must-see photos from the 2010s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:16 BST

We are spoiling you with a decade’s worth of South Tyneside memories from the 2010s.

It was a time of charity drives, flashmobs and great events in the borough’s schools, from Epinay to Lord Blyton.

Take your chance to browse through 19 memories from the Shields Gazette archives.

Tea and cake for Lynn Bays and Vicki Johnson at Souter Lighthouse in 2010.

1. Serving at Souter Lighthouse

Tea and cake for Lynn Bays and Vicki Johnson at Souter Lighthouse in 2010. | sg Photo: TR

The opening of the Space Age exhibition at South Shields Museum 15 years ago. It looked out of this world but we want to know if you were there.

2. Space, the 2010 frontier

The opening of the Space Age exhibition at South Shields Museum 15 years ago. It looked out of this world but we want to know if you were there. | sg Photo: sg

Kathleen Brain prepares to cut the ponytail of Steamboat regular Peter Swalwell, with magician George Dunn watching in this 2011 photo.

3. A cut for charity

Kathleen Brain prepares to cut the ponytail of Steamboat regular Peter Swalwell, with magician George Dunn watching in this 2011 photo. | sg Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

Boxer Andy Ross was going for a record of punching a punch bag for 39 hours 14 years ago. Tell us if you were there to watch his attempt.

4. Andy was a 2011 hit

Boxer Andy Ross was going for a record of punching a punch bag for 39 hours 14 years ago. Tell us if you were there to watch his attempt. | sg Photo: iain brown

