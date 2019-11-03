21 photos which show the last days of these famous South Tyneside buildings

Who remembers this demolition project in Keppel Street in 2004?

But now they’re all gone and we are left with the memories of structures such as Jarrow and Brinkburn schools, the Gaslight pub and the old fire station in Keppel Street.

We’ve said goodbye to Wouldhave House, West Park Community Centre, Hebburn Swimming Pool and Civic Centre.

We have searched the archives to find photos of the last days of these famous buildings. How many do you remember?

Take a look and tell us more.

New Green Street shops These shops in New Green Street were facing demolition in 2007.

Hebburn swimming pool Demolition works start at Hebburn swimming pool and Hebburn Civic Centre. Remember this from 2016?

Back in 2010 Here's the scene at the former General Havelock pub where demolition work was starting nine years ago.

The end of this school in 2009 The demolition of King George School was pictured ten years ago.