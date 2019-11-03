21 photos which show the last days of these famous South Tyneside buildings
It’s not that long ago when all of these were part of the South Tyneside skyline.
But now they’re all gone and we are left with the memories of structures such as Jarrow and Brinkburn schools, the Gaslight pub and the old fire station in Keppel Street.
We’ve said goodbye to Wouldhave House, West Park Community Centre, Hebburn Swimming Pool and Civic Centre.
We have searched the archives to find photos of the last days of these famous buildings. How many do you remember?
Take a look and tell us more.