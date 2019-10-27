31 South Tyneside pub scenes from the 2000s ... but how many do you remember?
We’re going pubbing in South Tyneside – retro style!
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 3:45 pm
And we’re doing it by taking a look at the fun you’ve had in hostelries over the years.
So if you’ve dressed as Spaniards during a World Cup, played a guitar in the street or dressed as a knight on St George’s Day, you might well be in the spotlight.
And that’s not all! If you’ve done a darts marathon, planned a Halloween pub party, sang at karoake, or been photographed with cupcakes, you’re likely to be in our feature as well.
So take a look through our South Tyneside pub special and see how many of these scenes you remember.