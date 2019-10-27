31 South Tyneside pub scenes from the 2000s ... but how many do you remember?

It's Euros year in 2008 and this lot were getting right into the spirit of the event at The Clock in Hebburn.

And we’re doing it by taking a look at the fun you’ve had in hostelries over the years.

So if you’ve dressed as Spaniards during a World Cup, played a guitar in the street or dressed as a knight on St George’s Day, you might well be in the spotlight.

And that’s not all! If you’ve done a darts marathon, planned a Halloween pub party, sang at karoake, or been photographed with cupcakes, you’re likely to be in our feature as well.

So take a look through our South Tyneside pub special and see how many of these scenes you remember.

1 . Go Joe! The Mile pub showed its support for Joe McElderry in the 2009 X Factor competition - with doughnuts! Remember this? Photo: SN Copyright: Buy photo

2 . That strikes a chord Battle of the Bands at The Office in 2009. Does this bring back memories? Photo: IB Copyright: Buy photo

3 . Getting festive at the Sea Hotel in 2005 A big cheer from the Horsley Hill Garden Group at the Sea Hotel in 2005 as they enjoy their Christmas lunch. Photo: IB Shields Gazette Copyright: Buy photo

4 . Ghost hunting in the Wheatsheaf in 2004 Staff from Asda Boldon went on a Halloween night of ghost hunting for Children in Need in 2004. Were you one of the ghost hunters? Photo: TR Copyright: Buy photo