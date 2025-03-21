The remote roads of Alaska have become familiar to us thanks to TV coverage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But years before we knew all about the Ice Road Truckers, a man with South Shields links was patrolling another part of the wilderness.

Moseying into South Tyneside

In 1965, a man from the last frontier had moseyed into South Shields to pay a visit on his sister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Porter, 42, was in town during a break from his job as superintendent engineer on the huge Alaska Highway.

Read More A drive down King George Road from 1965 to 2018

James was in charge of generating of power and heating, water supplies and sewerage for the work plants along the 1,200-mile route.

On a flying visit from Alaska

He was on a flying visit to see his sister, Florence Walker, of Prince Edward Grove.

James Porter and his family who flew from Alaska for a stay in South Tyneside. | sg

Here he is pictured with his wife Mary and two of his children who got to find out more about life on South Tyneside that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In case you are wondering what else was going on, the Bailey Organisation that was on the march.

Nightclub negotiations under way

Boss Stan Henry had abandoned a plan to build a nightclub in Coronation Street, South Shields, in favour of a new site in the town’s St Hilda Street, at the cost of £120,000.

The organisation was in negotiations with the owners of the Town Hall Garage site.

Mr Henry told the Gazette: “The club, as we propose it, will give employment to about 70 people - 25 in the offices and 45 in the club at night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol was one of the dancing girls

He was busy recruiting the North East’s first resident troupe of dancing girls, with Jarrow lass Carol Vanest, pictured, one of those chosen to step into the limelight.

Jarrow lass Carol Vanest, right, who was one of the members of a new dance troupe in 1965. | sg

Elsewhere, there was plenty of entertainment to keep you busy.

Joe Brown and his Bruvvers were starring at La Strada Continental Club all week and the admission prices seemed a bargain.

It was 3/- for members and 5/- for non members from Tuesday to Thursday or 5/- for members and 7/6 for guests on weekends.

Tell us if you went along. Email [email protected] to share your memories.