From Alaska to Shields: One man's epic adventure in 1965

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:13 BST

The remote roads of Alaska have become familiar to us thanks to TV coverage.

But years before we knew all about the Ice Road Truckers, a man with South Shields links was patrolling another part of the wilderness.

Moseying into South Tyneside

In 1965, a man from the last frontier had moseyed into South Shields to pay a visit on his sister.

James Porter, 42, was in town during a break from his job as superintendent engineer on the huge Alaska Highway.

James was in charge of generating of power and heating, water supplies and sewerage for the work plants along the 1,200-mile route.

On a flying visit from Alaska

He was on a flying visit to see his sister, Florence Walker, of Prince Edward Grove.

James Porter and his family who flew from Alaska for a stay in South Tyneside.James Porter and his family who flew from Alaska for a stay in South Tyneside.
James Porter and his family who flew from Alaska for a stay in South Tyneside. | sg

Here he is pictured with his wife Mary and two of his children who got to find out more about life on South Tyneside that year.

In case you are wondering what else was going on, the Bailey Organisation that was on the march.

Nightclub negotiations under way

Boss Stan Henry had abandoned a plan to build a nightclub in Coronation Street, South Shields, in favour of a new site in the town’s St Hilda Street, at the cost of £120,000.

The organisation was in negotiations with the owners of the Town Hall Garage site.

Mr Henry told the Gazette: “The club, as we propose it, will give employment to about 70 people - 25 in the offices and 45 in the club at night.”

Carol was one of the dancing girls

He was busy recruiting the North East’s first resident troupe of dancing girls, with Jarrow lass Carol Vanest, pictured, one of those chosen to step into the limelight.

Jarrow lass Carol Vanest, right, who was one of the members of a new dance troupe in 1965.Jarrow lass Carol Vanest, right, who was one of the members of a new dance troupe in 1965.
Jarrow lass Carol Vanest, right, who was one of the members of a new dance troupe in 1965. | sg

Elsewhere, there was plenty of entertainment to keep you busy.

Joe Brown and his Bruvvers were starring at La Strada Continental Club all week and the admission prices seemed a bargain.

It was 3/- for members and 5/- for non members from Tuesday to Thursday or 5/- for members and 7/6 for guests on weekends.

