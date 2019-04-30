All pitching in to put finishing touches to South Shields flats

There was certainly a lot of activity going on when this selection of photos was snapped.

Taken in Woodbine Street, in South Shields, during the 1960s, they show blocks of flats in the area under construction and nearing completion.

Did you help with the finishing touches?

Having said that, although two of the pictures capture youngsters moving top soil from one place to another, we were left wondering why there were so many old cars in front of the flats in the topmost photo? Hopefully you can shed more light on this.

What can you tell us about the “moving in operation?”

How many of the people pictured do you recognise? As ever, it would great to hear from you.

Do you recognise anyone?