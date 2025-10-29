The countdown is on to your chance to own a piece of the Tyne Bridge.

A carefully salvaged rivet from the famous Grade II* listed landmark is going up for auction tomorrow at the Baltic and online.

‘Experts believe this is the first chance for anyone to have private ownership of material from the bridge’

It was removed during recent restoration works and experts believe this is the first chance for anyone to have private ownership of material from the bridge.

Own a piece of history from the iconic Tyne Bridge in Newcastle. | other 3rd party

The auction will be managed by Anderson & Garland and the auctioneers’ managing director Julian Thomson, said all commission fees were being waived as the auction is supporting the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art’s £10 million Endowment Fund, which is being established to secure the gallery’s long-term future.

Mr Thomson added: “Baltic is a true jewel in the cultural crown of the North East art scene. Supporting its Endowment Fund aligns perfectly with our values of preserving and celebrating art in all its forms.

Auction piece could fetch £500

“We’re honoured to contribute our services to help ensure its continued impact on the region and beyond.”

Auctioneer and director Julian Thomson from Anderson & Garland auction house, who said: "We’re honoured to contribute our services." | other 3rd party

The Tyne Bridge was opened on October 10, 1928 by King George V. It was designed by the engineering firm Mott, Hay & Anderson and built by Dorman Long & Co.

As part of the restoration, and only where necessary, original rivets are being removed and replaced with modern alternatives to secure the future of this much-loved structure.

Thanks to the generosity of Esh Construction, along with Newcastle and Gateshead Councils, one of these carefully salvaged rivets is being auctioned at Baltic’s gala event.

The original Tyne Bridge Rivet which is being auctioned to support the future of the Baltic. | other 3rd party

The Baltic hopes to generate £500 from the sale.

Fundraising gala featuring performances by Sting and Nadine Shah

The auction is part of a fundraising gala featuring performances by Sting and Nadine Shah. The event includes an auction of exclusive artworks and experiences generously donated to support the Endowment.

Lots include works by Damien Hirst, Graham Dolphin, Jim Moir (Vic Reeves), Antony Gormley and Anish Kapoor, alongside a standout lot offering a week’s stay at Villa Il Palagio, the private home of Sting and Trudie Styler.

Members of the public are invited to take part in the auction of the rivet by bidding in person or online via Anderson & Garland at www.andersonandgarland.com or thesaleroom.com.