'I'm selling a pair of Beatles underpants worth £2,000'
But if you want the pair of underpants which was designed for the legendary Apple Boutique in London, you will have to pay £2,000.
Rare glimpse into Beatles history
Tynemouth man Joseph previously made headlines with the unearthing of unseen Led Zeppelin artwork and a preserved piece of George Harrison’s breakfast toast.
But now, he is offering fans a rare glimpse into one of the most colourful chapters of Beatles history.
The pants, adorned with a striking Granny Smith apple motif, are a relic from the Apple Boutique, which was a retail venture launched by the Beatles in 1967 under the Apple Corps umbrella, he said.
Part of a huge Beatles collection
Although the plan was to sell a wide array of clothing, furniture, and art, the boutique became primarily a fashion outlet, offering garments and accessories designed by Dutch art collective The Fool, said Joseph.
He added: “For years, I’ve been collecting, trading and sourcing rare and historic pieces for individuals, private museums, and music lovers around the world.
“I’ve always been fascinated by the stories behind musical artefacts, and I love helping people connect with a piece of music history.
”I go by Notting Hillbilly across many online platforms, which is a nod to my time spent in and around London, especially on Notting Hill’s Portobello Road. That experience shaped my love for collecting, and it continues to inspire my work today.”
The boutique closed in July 1968, less than a year after it opened.
The underpants, which are part of Joseph's large Beatles and pop culture memorabilia collection, are for sale with a price tag of £2000 with more details available here.
