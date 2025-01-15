Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was thirsty work in some of South Tyneside’s pubs 50 years ago. They were hit by an industrial dispute.

In 1975, a strike by 80 workers brought unrest for the Bass Charrington pubs in South Shields.

Hebburn and South Shields were affected

Publicans were forced to buy in outside beer supplies after a picket line sealed the brewery’s Hebburn depot and the Bass North wine and spirits base in Dunelm Street, South Shields.

Eighty drivers and mates walked out of the Hebburn depot in a row over a cost-of-living claim, but their management refused to meet them to discuss their grievances.

A snap survey of Bass Charrington pubs revealed that many had run dry and were resorting to buying outside supplies.

Light at the end of the Brookes tunnel

Harold Johnstone, of the Harbour Lights pub in Lawe Road, South Shields, said: “The brewery has given permission for publicans to buy in outside supplies of drink when they run dry.”

But that wasn’t the only industrial dispute which hit the borough that year.

A sit-in protest was called off by Jarrow workers whose jobs were under threat.

The 25 men at the Brookes factory, in Northbourne Road, made the move after long talks with bosses.

The decision came as hopes were raised of a potential takeover of the site, which would lift the threat of closure and job losses.

Management had announced that the factory would have to close because of a drop in demand for cylinders made there.

Sit-in spokesman Hughie Nichol said: “Our union organiser, George Arnold, is trying every way to persuade another firm to take over the Jarrow site.

“We all hope he will succeed, but I can’t comment on our actions if the closure goes ahead.”

A management spokesman described the talks with unions as useful and constructive, but he refused to confirm if the factory would be closed.

