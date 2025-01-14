From a jazz band parade in 1971 to a post office worker out delivering in all weathers last year, we have it all.
1. Leading the parade
Cleadon Marines Band leading the parade of jazz bands along Ocean Road to the carnival at Bents Park in April 1971. Remember this? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Chilly in 1979
Plenty of work ahead for these people as they try to clear a path for this car in February 1979. | sg
3. Paying tribute in 2005
The new Westoe Colliery memorial was in the picture on the corner of Bents Park Road and Mowbray Road in 2005. | sg
4. A journey to road safety
Coun John Wood was campaigning to keep the speed of traffic on Bents Park Road down in 2006. | sg
