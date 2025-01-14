Taking you back in time on Bents Park Road: A 50 year span of photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Jan 2025, 16:51 BST

Fifty years of history are packed into this gallery of Shields Gazette archive photos - and they all show Bents Park Road.

From a jazz band parade in 1971 to a post office worker out delivering in all weathers last year, we have it all.

If you throw in a snow scene from 1979 and a 2005 tribute to Westoe Colliery, as well as many more, it’s a Gazette tribute to a South Shields thoroughfare.

Tell us which street you would like to see in the retro news by emailing [email protected]

Cleadon Marines Band leading the parade of jazz bands along Ocean Road to the carnival at Bents Park in April 1971. Remember this?

1. Leading the parade

Cleadon Marines Band leading the parade of jazz bands along Ocean Road to the carnival at Bents Park in April 1971. Remember this? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Plenty of work ahead for these people as they try to clear a path for this car in February 1979.

2. Chilly in 1979

Plenty of work ahead for these people as they try to clear a path for this car in February 1979. | sg

The new Westoe Colliery memorial was in the picture on the corner of Bents Park Road and Mowbray Road in 2005.

3. Paying tribute in 2005

The new Westoe Colliery memorial was in the picture on the corner of Bents Park Road and Mowbray Road in 2005. | sg

Coun John Wood was campaigning to keep the speed of traffic on Bents Park Road down in 2006.

4. A journey to road safety

Coun John Wood was campaigning to keep the speed of traffic on Bents Park Road down in 2006. | sg

