From book releases to library sessions: We've got lots of great reminders of Harry Potter fun in South Tyneside
Let’s raise a jar of butterbeer to these photos of Harry Potter fans over the years.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 11:39 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 16:05 pm
They all show Hogwarts enthusiasts in South Tyneside enjoying their favourite book.
We’ve got book releases, stage shows and library sessions. We have got scenes from 2003, 2004, 2007, 2015 and lots of people who got into character for the occasion.
So whether you went along to midnight book releases or reading events in libraries, you might be in our retro selection.
Take a look through our photos and see if these scenes bring back magical memories.