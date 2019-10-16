This lovely scene shows youngsters from Noah's Ark Surgery taking part in a Harry Potter treasure hunt. It was held in aid of Children in Need in 2003.

From book releases to library sessions: We've got lots of great reminders of Harry Potter fun in South Tyneside

Let’s raise a jar of butterbeer to these photos of Harry Potter fans over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 11:39 am
Updated Thursday, 17th October 2019, 16:05 pm

They all show Hogwarts enthusiasts in South Tyneside enjoying their favourite book.

We’ve got book releases, stage shows and library sessions. We have got scenes from 2003, 2004, 2007, 2015 and lots of people who got into character for the occasion.

So whether you went along to midnight book releases or reading events in libraries, you might be in our retro selection.

Take a look through our photos and see if these scenes bring back magical memories.

1. Back to 2004

Performers from the David Ducasse Stage School are looking great in their portrayal of Harry Potter in 2004.

Photo: TR

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. South Shields library in 2007

The Harry Potter book launch in 2007 was celebrated by these fans at South Shields library.

Photo: SN

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. A new book in 2005

Youngsters at the children's library are pictured reading the latest release in 2005. Spot anyone you know?

Photo: TR

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. A gift in 2003

What a great gift this was for the children of Bedewell School in 2003. It shows Trade Sales Flooring presenting the school with Harry Potter books. Does this scene bring back memories?

Photo: CL

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3