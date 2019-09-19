There’s more to going to school than just lessons and homework. And here are 11 photos that prove it! See if you can spot your younger self in them.
1. X-pressing themselves
St Wilfrid's RC College were backing South Shields lass Jade Thirlwall on The X Factor 2011 - we can confirm they backed a winner!
Photo: Stu Norton
Copyright:
2. Big Apple
St Wilfrid's RC College pupils were planning a trip to New York in 2012
Photo: Tim Richardson
Copyright:
3. Chinese New Year celebrations at St Wilfrids RC College
Chinese New Year celebrations at St Wilfrid's RC College in 2016.
Photo: Stu Norton
Copyright:
4. Seasonal spirit
St Wilfrid's RC College pupils hand their shoeboxes to Operation Christmas Child's Liz Shepherd, back in 2010.
Photo: Tim Richardson
Copyright: