Cheering on Jade Thilwall and celebrating Chinese New Year: 11 reminders of life at St Wilfrid's RC College in South Shields

Thursday, 19th September 2019, 16:45 pm

There’s more to going to school than just lessons and homework. And here are 11 photos that prove it! See if you can spot your younger self in them.

1. X-pressing themselves

St Wilfrid's RC College were backing South Shields lass Jade Thirlwall on The X Factor 2011 - we can confirm they backed a winner!

2. Big Apple

St Wilfrid's RC College pupils were planning a trip to New York in 2012

3. Chinese New Year celebrations at St Wilfrids RC College

Chinese New Year celebrations at St Wilfrid's RC College in 2016.

4. Seasonal spirit

St Wilfrid's RC College pupils hand their shoeboxes to Operation Christmas Child's Liz Shepherd, back in 2010.

