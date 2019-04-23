2011 Easter egg competition at Westoe Crown Village Primary. Eight year old Abbey.

Chocolate eggs, festive bonnets and chips for tea - celebrating Easters past in South Tyneside

You may be heading back to school or work, but families across South Tyneside have had a great time marking the Easter season.

It’s been the time of year for eating lots of eggs, chocolate ones that is, wearing fantastic handmade bonnets and enjoying fish and chips for your Good Friday supper. To mark the occasion and hang on to the spring celebration for a little bit longer, take a look at our egg-cellent pictures from family fun down the years.

The Good Friday service in South Shields in 1963.
Attending the Easter service in 1988.
Easter Parade 2012.
Good Friday fun at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.
