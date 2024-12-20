We have fun reminders of ski-ing, toboganning and sledging from 1967 to 2010.
People of all ages - and a keen West Highland terrier called Peter - all got stuck in. Have a look.
1. Slip sliding through the years
A gallery of great snow scenes from Cleadon spanning 50 years in the life of the hills. | nw
2. Peter the Westie joins in
Trevor Allison, David Allen and Peter, a West Highland terrier, were quick to take advantage of the winter's first fall of snow at Cleadon Hills in 1967. | nw
3. Out in force in 1976
These skiers spent time on Cleadon Hill as Christmas approached in 1976. | nw
4. Flashback to 2004
Getting ready for a downhill run in this look back to 2004. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.