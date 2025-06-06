Picture the scene. You are out doing your shopping in South Shields when a mega star of the movie screen appears in front of you.

It wasn’t a dream either. David Niven really had been browsing through the aisles of Binns.

David Niven at the top of the staircase

We first shared the story ten years ago and we just had to regale it once more.

David Niven's best-selling memoirs, The Moon's A Balloon, and Bring on the Empty Horses, lifted the lid on Hollywood's golden age. Picture: Roy Jones/Getty | Roy Jones/Getty

It came from an unnamed South Tyneside woman who looked back on the time when she and her mam had gone shopping for new cups.

"It was 1942 and my mother and I were in Binns to replace cups which had been broken during the war.

"My mother didn’t want to use her china cups, so we went there to buy some mugs.

‘He saluted to myself and my mother and smiled’

"We had been in the basement and were on our way up the double staircase when we got to the platform.

"Standing there was an Army officer, who we recognised at once - it was David Niven.

Gale force winds did not deter shoppers from queuing as post-Christmas sales started at Binns in 1975, but are you pictured? | SG

"He saluted to myself and my mother and smiled. We must have stood there with open mouths.

"Although he didn’t speak, he was the perfect gentleman."

The astounded couple asked a woman who worked in the store’s hat department what David Niven had been doing there.

Academey Award-winning actor the late David Niven was Scottish on his father's side, a fact he never tired of reminding people. Niven himself claimed he was born in Kirriemuir, though this is disputed by his birth certificate, which states he was born in London. Still, who are we to argue? | other 3rd party

He was buying pots for the men at the Army camp

"She said he was there to buy pots and mugs for the men at the Army camp, in Marsden, where he was based.

"Apparently, he paid for them out of his own pocket.

"I was only 14-years-old at the time, but I have never forgotten it.”

