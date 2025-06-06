'I couldn't believe it when I saw David Niven shopping in King Street'
It wasn’t a dream either. David Niven really had been browsing through the aisles of Binns.
David Niven at the top of the staircase
We first shared the story ten years ago and we just had to regale it once more.
It came from an unnamed South Tyneside woman who looked back on the time when she and her mam had gone shopping for new cups.
"It was 1942 and my mother and I were in Binns to replace cups which had been broken during the war.
"My mother didn’t want to use her china cups, so we went there to buy some mugs.
‘He saluted to myself and my mother and smiled’
"We had been in the basement and were on our way up the double staircase when we got to the platform.
"Standing there was an Army officer, who we recognised at once - it was David Niven.
"He saluted to myself and my mother and smiled. We must have stood there with open mouths.
"Although he didn’t speak, he was the perfect gentleman."
The astounded couple asked a woman who worked in the store’s hat department what David Niven had been doing there.
He was buying pots for the men at the Army camp
"She said he was there to buy pots and mugs for the men at the Army camp, in Marsden, where he was based.
"Apparently, he paid for them out of his own pocket.
"I was only 14-years-old at the time, but I have never forgotten it.”
