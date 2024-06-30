Do you remember what life was like in South Tyneside in 1974? Here are nine reminders

Toys in Rippons, fundraising at Plessey and shopping at Snowfresh. They all feature in our flashback to South Tyneside in 1974.

We’ve been digging into the Shields Gazette archives again! And this time we came up with these nine photos from the borough and they were all taken 50 years ago.

Do you recognise the Redwell amateur film makers, or the organisers of the Harvest Festival at St Hilda’s Church? How about the children enjoying the Lunar Jet ride at the amusements?

Have a look and then share your own memories of South Tyneside in the 1970s.

Rolled brisket anyone? That was one of the offers for shoppers at Snowfresh Foods in July 1974.

Does this June 1974 scene inside Rippons bring back great memories?

Organisers of the Harvest festival at St Hilda's Church were pictured in October 1974. They were, left to right: Rev Michael Woodhall, Rev Charles James, Miss Dorothy Reid, Mrs Betty Clark and Mr Tom Logan.