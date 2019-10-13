Thompson's Television store pictured in 1974.

Fancy a trip to Fowler Street's past? Take a look through our 25 reminders of shops, pubs, butchers and more

Butchers, shoemakers, travel agents and tailors – they have all graced Fowler Street over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Sunday, 13th October 2019, 16:45 pm

It’s a busy street with plenty of South Shields history.

But how many of these 25 Fowler Street scenes bring back memories? Which was your favourite shop over the decades?

Take a browse through our selection and then tell us more.

1. Going back to 2008

Racks pool hall pictured 11 years ago.

Photo: TR

2. Steinmayer Rentals

A 1968 scene showing Steinmayer Rentals.

Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Dicksons in 1976

Staff in Dicksons butchers shop in 1976.

Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Fast forward to 2016

Here's Dicksons butchers three years ago.

Photo: Stu Norton

