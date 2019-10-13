Fancy a trip to Fowler Street's past? Take a look through our 25 reminders of shops, pubs, butchers and more
Butchers, shoemakers, travel agents and tailors – they have all graced Fowler Street over the years.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 16:45 pm
It’s a busy street with plenty of South Shields history.
But how many of these 25 Fowler Street scenes bring back memories? Which was your favourite shop over the decades?
Take a browse through our selection and then tell us more.