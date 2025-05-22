We want to hear from the South Tyneside people who were part of the ‘smart set’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were the stylish trendsetters who dressed in the latest clothes, had perfectly groomed hair and bore the scent of the most fashionable perfume.

‘A beautifully-groomed, perfumed edition of a London model’

They made the pages of the Shields Gazette’s fashion section in 1959 when our columnist had plenty to say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside was just starting to get to grips with the idea of glamour and trendsetting in the late 1950s. | sg

Women’s writer Christine Coleman said: “They are young girls who work in the town’s fashion shops.

“Whether a shop assistant, window dresser or secretary, her taste in dress cannot help but be affected by her working surroundings – and as a result, she is often a beautifully-groomed, perfumed edition of a London model.”

No need to spend a fortune for a great look

On the eve of the Sixties, young ladies in town were using fashion to make a statement.

Shopworkers Catherine Brettell and Jean Walker revealed how they caught the eye – without spending a fortune.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How we reported on South Tyneside's 'smart set' in the Summer of 1959. | sg

Window dresser Catherine, 20, of Belle Vue Terrace, admitted to spending £16 twice a year on a well-cut suit.

She said: “It may seem a lot, but I can wear a chunky sweater with the skirt, and a different skirt under the jacket – giving me four outfits for the price of one.

‘Shoes were her big extravagance’

“Working near such lovely clothes just naturally helps to make one aware of good dressing.”

Fashion shop secretary Jean, of Hayton Avenue, said shoes were her big extravagance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brunette preferred slim, uncluttered lines or very full-skirted clothes, according to our 1959 piece.

We would love to hear from anyone who remembers the fashion trends of South Tyneside just before the swinging 60s got into full stride.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]