The 'smart set' of South Tyneside who loved all the latest fashion trends
They were the stylish trendsetters who dressed in the latest clothes, had perfectly groomed hair and bore the scent of the most fashionable perfume.
‘A beautifully-groomed, perfumed edition of a London model’
They made the pages of the Shields Gazette’s fashion section in 1959 when our columnist had plenty to say.
Women’s writer Christine Coleman said: “They are young girls who work in the town’s fashion shops.
“Whether a shop assistant, window dresser or secretary, her taste in dress cannot help but be affected by her working surroundings – and as a result, she is often a beautifully-groomed, perfumed edition of a London model.”
No need to spend a fortune for a great look
On the eve of the Sixties, young ladies in town were using fashion to make a statement.
Shopworkers Catherine Brettell and Jean Walker revealed how they caught the eye – without spending a fortune.
Window dresser Catherine, 20, of Belle Vue Terrace, admitted to spending £16 twice a year on a well-cut suit.
She said: “It may seem a lot, but I can wear a chunky sweater with the skirt, and a different skirt under the jacket – giving me four outfits for the price of one.
‘Shoes were her big extravagance’
“Working near such lovely clothes just naturally helps to make one aware of good dressing.”
Fashion shop secretary Jean, of Hayton Avenue, said shoes were her big extravagance.
The brunette preferred slim, uncluttered lines or very full-skirted clothes, according to our 1959 piece.
We would love to hear from anyone who remembers the fashion trends of South Tyneside just before the swinging 60s got into full stride.
Tell us more by emailing [email protected]
