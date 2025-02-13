A heartfelt farewell to the ship with strong Hebburn links
The Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessel Fort George was built by Swan Hunter in Wallsend and launched in 1991, entering service in 1994.
One last visit in 2010
She was affiliated to South Shields for the duration of her career, and the supply ship paid a final visit to the Tyne 15 years ago.
There was a reception on board, and members of South Tyneside Maritime College and South Tyneside Sea Cadets were among those who attended.
The 34,000-tonne RFA ship was saying a final goodbye to her ports of call in 2011, and left Loch Striven in Argyll.
Vital service and a stay in Hebburn
Since entering service, RFA Fort George had been a fleet support tanker and stores support ship.
The vessel was fitted with a large two-spot flight deck, hangar and maintenance facilities for five Sea King-sized helicopters.
In 2001, she underwent a major overhaul at the former Cammell Laird yard at Hebburn.
Her role as a support ship for the Royal Navy’s fleet around the world took her to Scotland, where she could regularly be seen at the NATO Armaments Jetty at Glen Mallan on Loch Long, or alongside at the fuel depots at either Faslane or Loch Striven.
Tell us if you remember seeing her by emailing [email protected]