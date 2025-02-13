We’re sharing memories of the year we said goodbye to a ship which had huge links to South Tyneside.

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessel Fort George was built by Swan Hunter in Wallsend and launched in 1991, entering service in 1994.

Gary Purdy LS(M) pictured with the Fort George on a visit to South Tyneside in 2003. | sg

One last visit in 2010

She was affiliated to South Shields for the duration of her career, and the supply ship paid a final visit to the Tyne 15 years ago.

There was a reception on board, and members of South Tyneside Maritime College and South Tyneside Sea Cadets were among those who attended.

The 34,000-tonne RFA ship was saying a final goodbye to her ports of call in 2011, and left Loch Striven in Argyll.

One last report on Fort George as she reached the end of her service in 2011. | sg

Vital service and a stay in Hebburn

Since entering service, RFA Fort George had been a fleet support tanker and stores support ship.

The vessel was fitted with a large two-spot flight deck, hangar and maintenance facilities for five Sea King-sized helicopters.

Captain Leslie Coupland OBE was pictured with the ship in 2003. | sg

In 2001, she underwent a major overhaul at the former Cammell Laird yard at Hebburn.

Her role as a support ship for the Royal Navy’s fleet around the world took her to Scotland, where she could regularly be seen at the NATO Armaments Jetty at Glen Mallan on Loch Long, or alongside at the fuel depots at either Faslane or Loch Striven.

Tell us if you remember seeing her by emailing [email protected]