Frank Bruno's retro South Shields answer when asked 'who hit you the hardest'
‘Who hit you the hardest, Mike Tyson or Lennox Lewis?’ a fan asked in South Tyneside 12 years ago.
Frank replied: ‘The taxman.’
The much-loved former world heavyweight champion was at Hedworth Hall for a sports night.
‘Bruno, Bruno’
During the night, fans were able to pose for pictures with the former boxer who entered the main hall to chants of "Bruno, Bruno"
He spoke of how his boxing career started before going on to talk about his fight history and how he had always dreamed of becoming a champion.
When asked who hit the hardest - Lennox Lewis or Mike Tyson - he jokingly replied "the tax man".
‘Why aye Frank!’
But that was just one highlight of Frank’s time in the borough.
He also dropped into Morgan’s Powerhouse Gym in South Shields ahead of his talk at the town’s Hedworth Hall.
His appearance was met with a cheer and a round of applause as Bruno, who won 40 of his 45 professional fights, entered, shouting "why aye!".
The former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion also has a connection to Sunderland thanks to his support for the Black Cats.
A big hit with the fans
He’s also been a hit whenever he has visited Wearside, including on this occasion in 1997. He was here to promote a Monster Truck Show and he made sure he had a great time mixing with the fans.
Margaret Richardson was particularly impressed when she got to test Frank’s biceps. Tell us if you were in the picture.
Raising money for veterans
Frank was back in 2014 to raise funds for military veterans.
An Evening with Frank Bruno was held at the Alexandra Steakhouse in aid of city-based Veterans in Crisis (VICs).
Proceeds helped the community interest company’s ongoing work with scores of former servicemen and women throughout Sunderland.
