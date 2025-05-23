Frank Bruno, the former world heavyweight champion, entertained fans in South Shields with his witty answer about his toughest opponent.

‘Who hit you the hardest, Mike Tyson or Lennox Lewis?’ a fan asked in South Tyneside 12 years ago.

Frank replied: ‘The taxman.’

Ex boxer Frank Bruno pictured on the High Street in Edinburgh in November 1998. | nw

The much-loved former world heavyweight champion was at Hedworth Hall for a sports night.

‘Bruno, Bruno’

During the night, fans were able to pose for pictures with the former boxer who entered the main hall to chants of "Bruno, Bruno"

He spoke of how his boxing career started before going on to talk about his fight history and how he had always dreamed of becoming a champion.

When asked who hit the hardest - Lennox Lewis or Mike Tyson - he jokingly replied "the tax man".

‘Why aye Frank!’

But that was just one highlight of Frank’s time in the borough.

He also dropped into Morgan’s Powerhouse Gym in South Shields ahead of his talk at the town’s Hedworth Hall.

Former heavyweight boxing champ Frank Bruno was pictured on a visit to the Morgan Gym 12 years ago. | sg

His appearance was met with a cheer and a round of applause as Bruno, who won 40 of his 45 professional fights, entered, shouting "why aye!".

The former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion also has a connection to Sunderland thanks to his support for the Black Cats.

A big hit with the fans

Former boxer Frank Bruno flexes his muscles for Margaret Richardson at the Monster Truck Show in May 1997. | se

Margaret Richardson was particularly impressed when she got to test Frank’s biceps. Tell us if you were in the picture.

Raising money for veterans

Frank was back in 2014 to raise funds for military veterans.

An Evening with Frank Bruno was held at the Alexandra Steakhouse in aid of city-based Veterans in Crisis (VICs).

Proceeds helped the community interest company’s ongoing work with scores of former servicemen and women throughout Sunderland.

Share your own memories

