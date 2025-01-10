It happened in 2010 and the cameras were on set at the Holborn Rose and Crown pub.

Landlord Bob Overton was delighted to welcome the likes of Martin Shaw and Lee Ingleby to his local.

And the Shields Gazette was there to capture all of these wonderful scenes.

1 . Penny for your thoughts Landlord Bob Overton at the tills in his pub on the day when the TV cameras were there.

2 . And action The film set for Inspector George Gently at the Holborn Rose and Crown in 2010.

3 . A big day for the pub Waiting for the cameras to roll in this Gazette photo from 15 years ago.