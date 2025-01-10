9 cracking photos of the George Gently camera crews at a South Shields pub

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Jan 2025, 10:42 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 10:44 GMT

And action. Let’s have a look at the day the Inspector George Gently TV crew came to South Shields.

It happened in 2010 and the cameras were on set at the Holborn Rose and Crown pub.

Landlord Bob Overton was delighted to welcome the likes of Martin Shaw and Lee Ingleby to his local.

And the Shields Gazette was there to capture all of these wonderful scenes. Tell us if you watched the action unfold by emailing [email protected]

Landlord Bob Overton at the tills in his pub on the day when the TV cameras were there.

1. Penny for your thoughts

Landlord Bob Overton at the tills in his pub on the day when the TV cameras were there. | sg

Photo Sales
The film set for Inspector George Gently at the Holborn Rose and Crown in 2010.

2. And action

The film set for Inspector George Gently at the Holborn Rose and Crown in 2010. | SN Photo: SN

Photo Sales
Waiting for the cameras to roll in this Gazette photo from 15 years ago.

3. A big day for the pub

Waiting for the cameras to roll in this Gazette photo from 15 years ago. | sg

Photo Sales
Bob Overton was pictured in the pub as it got ready to become a film set.

4. Making preparations

Bob Overton was pictured in the pub as it got ready to become a film set. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CamerasShields GazetteNostalgiaTVSouth Shields
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice