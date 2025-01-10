South Tyneside gritter scenes: And UK gritter names which made me laugh

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Jan 2025, 14:42 GMT

Cold enough for you? Let’s hand it to South Tyneside’s gritter teams who keep us safe.

They do a vital job each winter and we are paying tribute to them with gritter scenes from the Shields Gazette archives from 2003 to 2010.

We have also taken a look at some of the funniest and quirkiest names for gritters around the UK.

Why not share the funniest suggestion that you have for a gritter name by emailing [email protected]

Head of neighbourhood services Amanda Skelton was proud of the South Tyneside gritter services in 2003. Did you know: Ready salted is the name of a gritter in Perth and Kinross.

This one takes us back to an Arctic day in South Shields in 2004. Did you know: Sleetwood Mac is another of the gritters on duty in Scotland.

Gritters at the Middlefields depot had a mountain of work ahead of them in 2005. Did you know: Snowbi-Wan Kenobi was the name of a gritter in Hampshire.

In the picture on a winter's day in South Tyneside 15 years ago. Did you know: Gritsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-Slip Machiney was a Doncaster gritter.

