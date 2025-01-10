South Tyneside gritter scenes: And UK gritter names which made me laugh

We have also taken a look at some of the funniest and quirkiest names for gritters around the UK.
Why not share the funniest suggestion that you have for a gritter name by emailing [email protected]
1. Proud in 2003
Head of neighbourhood services Amanda Skelton was proud of the South Tyneside gritter services in 2003.
Did you know: Ready salted is the name of a gritter in Perth and Kinross. | sg
2. Depths of a 2004 winter
This one takes us back to an Arctic day in South Shields in 2004.
Did you know: Sleetwood Mac is another of the gritters on duty in Scotland. | sg
3. A mountainous task in Middlefields
Gritters at the Middlefields depot had a mountain of work ahead of them in 2005.
Did you know: Snowbi-Wan Kenobi was the name of a gritter in Hampshire. | sg
4. Doing a great job
In the picture on a winter's day in South Tyneside 15 years ago.
Did you know: Gritsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-Slip Machiney was a Doncaster gritter. | sg
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.