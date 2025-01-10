South Tyneside gritter scenes: And UK gritter names which made me laugh

They do a vital job each winter and we are paying tribute to them with gritter scenes from the Shields Gazette archives from 2003 to 2010.

We have also taken a look at some of the funniest and quirkiest names for gritters around the UK.

Why not share the funniest suggestion that you have for a gritter name by emailing [email protected]

1 . Proud in 2003 Head of neighbourhood services Amanda Skelton was proud of the South Tyneside gritter services in 2003. Did you know: Ready salted is the name of a gritter in Perth and Kinross. | sg Photo Sales

2 . Depths of a 2004 winter This one takes us back to an Arctic day in South Shields in 2004. Did you know: Sleetwood Mac is another of the gritters on duty in Scotland. | sg Photo Sales

3 . A mountainous task in Middlefields Gritters at the Middlefields depot had a mountain of work ahead of them in 2005. Did you know: Snowbi-Wan Kenobi was the name of a gritter in Hampshire. | sg Photo Sales