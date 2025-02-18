Drink in these 11 Harbour Lights memories from 1982 to 2019

Drink in the memories - because we’ve got lots of them from the Harbour Lights.

The Lawe Road pub in South Shields is pictured in 11 Shields Gazette archive scenes.

They show picture memories from 1982 to 2019, with staff, food and recollections galore for you to enjoy.

Have a browse and if the photos bring back happy memories, tell us more by emailing [email protected]

An undated photo of Blumers Green Crown Inn pub which later became the Harbour Lights.

1. Toasting a distant memory

An undated photo of Blumers Green Crown Inn pub which later became the Harbour Lights.

Back to November 1982 and the new buffet bar at the Harbour Lights.

2. Serving at the buffet bar

Back to November 1982 and the new buffet bar at the Harbour Lights.

David Robson and his daughter Jen joined us for this photo which takes us back to 2003.

3. A family photo

David Robson and his daughter Jen joined us for this photo which takes us back to 2003.

Landlord David Robson outside the Harbour Lights in a Shields Gazette archive photo from 2006.

4. Taking you back to 2006

Landlord David Robson outside the Harbour Lights in a Shields Gazette archive photo from 2006.

