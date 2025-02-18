They show picture memories from 1982 to 2019, with staff, food and recollections galore for you to enjoy.
Have a browse and if the photos bring back happy memories, tell us more by emailing [email protected]
1. Toasting a distant memory
An undated photo of Blumers Green Crown Inn pub which later became the Harbour Lights. | sg
2. Serving at the buffet bar
Back to November 1982 and the new buffet bar at the Harbour Lights. | sg
3. A family photo
David Robson and his daughter Jen joined us for this photo which takes us back to 2003. | sg
4. Taking you back to 2006
Landlord David Robson outside the Harbour Lights in a Shields Gazette archive photo from 2006. | sg
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.