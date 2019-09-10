These Harton Technology College pupils received their GCSE results in 2014.

Harton memories: 23 pictures from the school's past - spot anyone you know?

We’re going retro in the first of a series of spotlights on South Tyneside schools.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 16:44

We have 23 photographs from years past, each showing students from what is now Harton Academy, but many will remember as Harton Technolgy Colleg, and Harton Comprehensive before that.

Watch out for more schools in the days and weeks to come.

And you get ten out of ten if you share your memories of scenes such as these.

1. They had the X Factor

These students were pictured showing their support for former pupil Joe McElderry who was excelling in the 2009 X Factor competition. Are you pictured?

Photo: TR

2. It's Joe himself!

And here's Joe when he returned to school in 2017.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Back to 2004

Here's the School of Rock from 2004.

Photo: CL

4. A dramatic scene

Harton students get a lesson in how to do their make-up for a forthcoming production of Oliver in 2004.

Photo: TR

