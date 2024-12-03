The Christmas show which made their day - a special Harton memory from 10 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 16:59 BST
What a day that was - when the children of Harton Primary School got a festive treat they would never forget.

It happened ten years ago when the pupils entered a competition which was all to do with Christmas.

The children of Harton Primary School were engrossed by the show they won in a competition prize in 2014.placeholder image
The children of Harton Primary School were engrossed by the show they won in a competition prize in 2014. | sg

Best in the North East

Schools across the North East took part in the contest held by EYPS which was a Jesmond based Education Recruitment, Training & Supply Agency.

Primary schools and nurseries joined in with the competition but it was Harton Primary School in East Avenue, in South Shields who came out tops.

A packed audience for the production at Harton Primary School ten years ago this month.placeholder image
A packed audience for the production at Harton Primary School ten years ago this month. | sg

What a cool prize that was

Their prize was a performance with a Frozen theme and it was given by a theatrical company called Make My Day Events.

Look at the fun the children had and we want to know if your little one was in the picture.

If they were, tell us more by emailing [email protected]

