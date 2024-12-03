The Christmas show which made their day - a special Harton memory from 10 years ago
It happened ten years ago when the pupils entered a competition which was all to do with Christmas.
Best in the North East
Schools across the North East took part in the contest held by EYPS which was a Jesmond based Education Recruitment, Training & Supply Agency.
Primary schools and nurseries joined in with the competition but it was Harton Primary School in East Avenue, in South Shields who came out tops.
What a cool prize that was
Their prize was a performance with a Frozen theme and it was given by a theatrical company called Make My Day Events.
Look at the fun the children had and we want to know if your little one was in the picture.
If they were, tell us more by emailing [email protected]