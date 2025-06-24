13 photos from Harton's prom in a glittering line-up from 2010

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:44 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 15:46 BST

These Harton Technology College students will never forget the special night when they got to enjoy their 2010 prom.

It was held at Beamish Hall and dozens of pupils turned out in their stylish best for a wonderful occasion.

Relive it all with a set of Shields Gazette memories from our archives.

The Harton Technology College prom at Beamish Hall. Remember this?

1. Gowns with glamour

The Harton Technology College prom at Beamish Hall. Remember this? | sg Photo: SW

The Harton Technology College prom at Beamish Hall. Can you recognise anyone you know?

2. Prom time in 2010

The Harton Technology College prom at Beamish Hall. Can you recognise anyone you know? | sg Photo: SW

Wonderful gowns on show in this great photo from 15 years ago. We wonder if we got you in one of the pictures.

3. Style in abundance

Wonderful gowns on show in this great photo from 15 years ago. We wonder if we got you in one of the pictures. | sg

Seven students from Harton who turned out in style for their special occasion in 2010.

4. Let's hear it for the boys

Seven students from Harton who turned out in style for their special occasion in 2010. | sg

