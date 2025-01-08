Icy South Tyneside: Fantastic freeze frames from the borough's chilly past

It might be picture postcard stuff but South Tyneside in winter can be perilously icy.
We scoured the Shields Gazette archives for nine reminders of the borough at its freezing best.
1 / 3
Explore South Tyneside's frosty history through enchanting photos from the past.
It might be picture postcard stuff but South Tyneside in winter can be perilously icy.
We scoured the Shields Gazette archives for nine reminders of the borough at its freezing best.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.