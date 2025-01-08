Icy South Tyneside: Fantastic freeze frames from the borough's chilly past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Jan 2025, 14:20 GMT

Explore South Tyneside's frosty history through enchanting photos from the past.

It might be picture postcard stuff but South Tyneside in winter can be perilously icy.

We scoured the Shields Gazette archives for nine reminders of the borough at its freezing best.

The scenes are beautifully chilly in photos from 2008 to 2024. Take a look.

Snow covered rooftops on the Lawe Top in this Shields Gazette archive photo from 2008.

1. Lovely at the Lawe Top

Snow covered rooftops on the Lawe Top in this Shields Gazette archive photo from 2008. | sg

Walking the dogs on a snow-covered Sandhaven Beach in a retro photo from 17 years ago.

2. Arctic in South Tyneside

Walking the dogs on a snow-covered Sandhaven Beach in a retro photo from 17 years ago. | sg

Keeping your feet under you was hard work on the slippy streets of South Shields in 2008.

3. Sliding back to 2008

Keeping your feet under you was hard work on the slippy streets of South Shields in 2008. | sg

There's a backdrop of Tynemouth Priory for this snowy scene at Sandhaven 17 years ago.

4. Winter in 2008

There's a backdrop of Tynemouth Priory for this snowy scene at Sandhaven 17 years ago. | sg

