Icy South Tyneside: Fantastic freeze frames from the borough's chilly past

It might be picture postcard stuff but South Tyneside in winter can be perilously icy.

We scoured the Shields Gazette archives for nine reminders of the borough at its freezing best.

The scenes are beautifully chilly in photos from 2008 to 2024. Take a look.

1 . Lovely at the Lawe Top Snow covered rooftops on the Lawe Top in this Shields Gazette archive photo from 2008. | sg Photo Sales

2 . Arctic in South Tyneside Walking the dogs on a snow-covered Sandhaven Beach in a retro photo from 17 years ago. | sg Photo Sales

3 . Sliding back to 2008 Keeping your feet under you was hard work on the slippy streets of South Shields in 2008. | sg Photo Sales