In pictures: celebrating the final Rosiefest at the Rose and Crown pub
The Rose and Crown pub had the send-off it deserved on Saturday, July 6 2019, with its final ‘Rosiefest’.
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 16:45
The annual music event, which has raised more than £20,000 for charity over the last seven years, is now seeking a new home. The pub, on Hill Street, South Shields, is set to demolished this summer.
Rosiefest organiser, Natalie Lacselles, said: “Even though it’s just a little pub, it’s got heart.”