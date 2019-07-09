Organiser Natalie Lascelles, back row left, and family at the final Rosiefest at the Rose and Crown, South Shields, on July 6

In pictures: celebrating the final Rosiefest at the Rose and Crown pub

The Rose and Crown pub had the send-off it deserved on Saturday, July 6 2019, with its final ‘Rosiefest’.

Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 16:45

The annual music event, which has raised more than £20,000 for charity over the last seven years, is now seeking a new home. The pub, on Hill Street, South Shields, is set to demolished this summer.

Rosiefest organiser, Natalie Lacselles, said: “Even though it’s just a little pub, it’s got heart.”

1. Singer Richard Gardner performs at Rosiefest

Richard Gardner singing at the final Rosiefest at the Rose and Crown, South Shields.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Beautiful day for it

It was a bittersweet occasion, but the crowds had fun at the Rose and Crown's final Rosiefest.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Last orders for Rosiefest

Organiser Natalie Lacselles desccribed the Rose and Crown as a little 'pub with heart'.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Making the most of it

The final Rosiefest at the Rose & Crown, South Shields, before its demolition in September.

Photo: Kevin Brady

