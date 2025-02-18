A drive down King George Road from 1965 to 2018

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

We’re back behind the wheel again for a journey through the years and we’ve got King George Road in our sights.

The South Shields road has had its fair share of Shields Gazette attention over the years, as these photos from 1965 to 2018 show.

Have a browse through memories from pubs, floods, snowfall and demolition days.

Waiting to cross King George Road in October 1965.

1. Safety first in 1965

Waiting to cross King George Road in October 1965. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

This cosy view was taken inside the White Ensign in November 2005.

2. Looking snug

This cosy view was taken inside the White Ensign in November 2005. | sg

These empty houses around King George Road got our photographer's attention in December 2005.

3. Winter in 2005

These empty houses around King George Road got our photographer's attention in December 2005. | sg

Cars negotiate the slippy conditions on King George Road during the winter of 2007.

4. Let it snow in 2007

Cars negotiate the slippy conditions on King George Road during the winter of 2007. | sg

