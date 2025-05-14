The two Jarrow pals who flew around the world - and still didn't meet up
Discover the tale of two friends who planned surprise reunions but missed each other on opposite sides of the globe.
Tommy Lynn swapped Jarrow for a new life in New Zealand, but he was missing the company of his lifelong friend Lawrence Scullion. The two buddies kept in touch by letter for 16 years.
Tommy was in for a shock
So in 1978, 40-year-old electrician Tommy decided to fly across the world and surprise his pal by turning up on his doorstep.
But when he arrived in York Avenue and knocked on Lawrence’s door, Tommy was in for a shock.
Lawrence wasn’t there. He was on his way to New Zealand – with the very same idea of giving his friend the surprise of his life.
Did they meet up once more?
We want to know if the two best buddies did get to meet up.
Also in the news that year, lots of South Tyneside theatrical talent was treading the boards.
The actor, Edward Wilson, who went on to gain TV success as Dr Seaton in When The Boat Comes In, starred in a homegrown show, Geordie’s Court, at Newcastle’s University Theatre.
The play was written by South Shields writer Dave Walker (aka Erasmus Bottle).
‘Audrey’ was on the stage
Also in the cast was town acting stalwart Alan Hockey and Sue Nicholls, later to become Audrey Roberts in Coronation Street.
Elsewhere, the Westovians panto was well on the way to being a sellout.
Among the cast oh Humpty Dumpty was Ray Spencer, later Customs House executive director, who was hoping the laughs weren’t too knockabout – as the soon-to-be Tommy the Trumpeter had been hurt in a recent accident and was wearing a protective neck collar.
