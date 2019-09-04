Whether it is mega fundraisers, people who achieve against the odds, or merely those who like to run the famous course in a costume, the greatest run in the world has amazing people of all varieties.
Here’s 17 examples of those who have lit up the Newcastle to South Shields route over the years.
1. 'Jarra Jim' Purcell
'Jarra Jim' Purcell was a firm favourite of spectators at the run. Sadly, he died last year but will always be remembered, particularly by the charities he raised money for.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Deano Franciosy
Deano Franciosy can often be spotted on popular North East runs - with a wheelie bin on his back.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Tony The Fridge
Tony The Fridge is pictured with fridge at the 2012 Great North Run.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Pick a card, any card
As well as the famous characters, there's lots of people who really enter into the spirit of the occasion including these two finishers from 2016.
Photo: TIM RICHARDSON
