‘He had more patter than a fortnight’s rain’ - and that’s just one of the fantastic comments you had to say about Bobby Thompson.

Bobby was a North East legend and had a whole catalogue of jokes - all of them clean.

‘Absolutely pure class’

More than 800 of you got involved and hundreds left comments including this one from Wayne Hall who said: “ Absolutely pure class. Probably one of the best comedians I have ever watched. Never got to see him live which is a shame.

“The comedians that are around these days aren't a patch on him.’

'The Little Waster' - a legendary comedian and entertainer | NW

‘You get two returns and I'll get them coming back’

Lots of you remembered his side-splitting jokes including George Clark who recalled this one about Bobby getting on a bus. ‘You get two returns and I'll get them coming back!”

Elizabeth Grundy was tickled by a memory of another of Bobby’s jokes. About his wife panicking over her false teeth during a Second World War air raid.

‘Eeeee Bobby, me teeth. “Bobby says they’re not dropping pork pies.”

North East comic legend Bobby Thompson was pictured in Woolworths in November 1978.

‘Couldn’t drink my pint for laughing at Bobby’s jokes’

James Scott said: “ The first time I saw him at my local club (Seaton Burn) I was 19. Couldn't drink my pint for laughing. Don't make them like him anymore. RIP Bobby.”

Lee Boyack once had the job of looking after the stage lighting at one of Bobby’s gigs. Lee said he was ‘laughing so much the light kept bouncing’.

‘Seen him at loads of different venues’, said Gary Rendles. ‘Used to see him at the bus stop on the way to school. He would tell us to pass our exams or we would end up a waster like him.’

Bobby Thompson who was a massive hit on stages across the North East. | sg

‘A little guy but a big entertainer’

Paul Robinson said: “I would be laughing as soon as he was on stage, even before he opened his mouth, and I am smiling as I type this. Always pure laughter and an aching stomach !!!’

Gillian Gibson said: “Remember him in the Grand Theatre Byker. He used to lodge next door to us and you could hear the laughter through the walls.”

John English said: “He had more patter than a fortnight’s rain and never used bad language.”

Linda Richardson said Bobby was ‘only a little guy but a big entertainer’.

Bobby Thompson having fun with his adoring fans. | se

‘During the war, a fought and fought and fought. - But a still had t' gan!'

And what abut this belter. Anthony Mallan remembered this Bobby Thompson joke which centred on Bobby being called up for service in the Second World War.

‘During the war, a fought and fought and fought. - But a still had t' gan!'

And this one from Iain Hedley who remembered Bobby’s one liner ‘His father fought with Mountbatten in Burma and Montgomery in Africa. Couldn't get on with anyone.”

Thanks to all of you for sharing some truly wonderful Bobby Thompson memories.