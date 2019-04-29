Memories of Marsden

With another Bank Holiday on the horizon, let’s hope the weather is as good as it was when the main photo on the page was taken.

Taken in 1972, it showed waitress Ann Price looking over Marsden Bay from the Grotto terrace.

Athletes from South Shields Harriers and Athletic Club and the Jarrow Athletic Club before leaving for Wuppertal in 1976.

When we posted the picture on the Gazette’s Facebook page we asked readers for their memories of the bay and its scenic surroundings area.

Maureen Moore Tindle posted: “Every summer when I was little, the whole family, aunt, uncles and cousins” would go there. “We got deck chairs and tents from the cave. Best sandy beach around then. Still go regular but beach is all pebbles. Love the grotto.”

Carl Lister said: “The chip shop ... fish cake and chips with batter ... plenty of salt and vinegar ... lush” while Lynn Hill emailed “smashing photo!” and Margaret Knight added: “This is a fantastic photo. Well done!”

What are your favourite memories of this part of South Tyneside?

Niven Anderson, managing director of Rippons (South Shields) Ltd, receiving a cheque from former MP for Durham, Charles Grey. The firm won the prize in a window display competition in 1970 .

There are so many splendid places hereabouts to spend a Bank Holiday, what would chose – the seaside or the countryside?

Meanwhile readers, were quick to get in touch when we posted another photo from our archives, this time showing athletes from the South Shields Harriers and Athletic Club and the Jarrow Athletic Club heading off for Wuppertal in 1976.

And a number of them spotted a familiar face in among the athletes.

Brian Docherty said: “Looks like a very young Steve Cram standing at the back in the middle of the middle window.”

Keith Chenery agreed, when listing many of those getting on the bus.

He posted: “Terry Walsh,Carol Morrod, Stephen Beckwith,Greame Smith,KevinSinclair, ?,Colin Henzell,?,?,Steve,Bill,Mia and Kevin Cram, Trevor Duffield?,?,Keith Chenery,???front row Rob Pickford, Dave Nesbitt,Tony Foy,?,Brian Kirkley. First time Crammy broke two minutes for 800m (as a 15 year old). “Had to push bus as it broke down in Dusseldorf ha ha.”

Angus Mcdonald got in touch to say: “Some well known faces” while Alan Smith named Brian Kirkley who he says was pictured front row, fifth from the left.