I love this flashback to the Mortimer College prom: It's a top 2017 line-up of photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd May 2025, 12:13 BST

Cue the sparkling dresses, perfectly prepared hairstyles and stylish suits.

It is the Mortimer Community College prom in 2017 and all these photos were taken as the South Shields college students gathered for photos before setting off for their proms party venue.

The big night was held at the Discovery Centre and we have 13 Shields Gazette memories of it all to share with you.

Putting on the style with a sparkling array of dresses eight years ago. Recognise anyone?

1. Photo memories

Putting on the style with a sparkling array of dresses eight years ago. Recognise anyone? | sg

Photo Sales
Gathering for their prom night but we want to know if you recognise the young people having fun.

2. Ready for their prom

Gathering for their prom night but we want to know if you recognise the young people having fun. | sg

Photo Sales
Ready for their special night which was held at the Discovery Centre. Tell us if you were there.

3. A photo with a friend

Ready for their special night which was held at the Discovery Centre. Tell us if you were there. | sg

Photo Sales
Five pals who put on the style for their special night at the Mortimer College prom.

4. Looking smart, boys

Five pals who put on the style for their special night at the Mortimer College prom. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsMemoriesShields GazetteProms
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice