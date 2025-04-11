'I starred on a Nevada stage next to a life size model of a jumbo jet'
Teenager June Smurthwaite was certainly living the life of a star in 1978.
Ms Smurthwaite, 18, made the pages of the Shields Gazette thanks to her job in a fantastic show in Nevada.
When we caught up with her, she had already spent eight months dancing in MGM’s hit revue, ‘Hello, Hollywood, Hello’, at the Grand Hotel in Reno.
The show cost millions of dollars to produce and featured a life-size replica of a jumbo jet on the 350 square feet stage.
But while June enjoyed the glamour of the American west coast life, she was wary of the pitfalls awaiting budding starlets.
She said at the time: “I am proud of my work and proud of myself and I don’t want people saying bad things about me. I have a lot of self-respect.”
Our Shields Gazette report from 1978 said: “June, back home during a break from the show, was enjoying mum Betty’s home cooking.
She added: “All you can get over there is tinned stuff and fried steaks.”
