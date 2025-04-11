Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Take a lifesize replica of a jumbo jet, a stage costing millions and a lavish set. It was the backdrop for a Hebburn girl’s work around 47 years ago.

Teenager June Smurthwaite was certainly living the life of a star in 1978.

Ms Smurthwaite, 18, made the pages of the Shields Gazette thanks to her job in a fantastic show in Nevada.

When we caught up with her, she had already spent eight months dancing in MGM’s hit revue, ‘Hello, Hollywood, Hello’, at the Grand Hotel in Reno.

Our report on June's stage success in 1978. It included June's view of the food in the USA as she tucked into her mum's home-made cuisine. | sg

The show cost millions of dollars to produce and featured a life-size replica of a jumbo jet on the 350 square feet stage.

But while June enjoyed the glamour of the American west coast life, she was wary of the pitfalls awaiting budding starlets.

She said at the time: “I am proud of my work and proud of myself and I don’t want people saying bad things about me. I have a lot of self-respect.”

A modern day view of Reno, courtesy of Google Maps. | Google Maps

Our Shields Gazette report from 1978 said: “June, back home during a break from the show, was enjoying mum Betty’s home cooking.

She added: “All you can get over there is tinned stuff and fried steaks.”

Tell us if this brings back memories for you by emailing [email protected]