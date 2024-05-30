You were singing along to Elvis and Helen Shapiro and watching Hancock’s Half Hour and Dixon f Dock Green on television.

But closer to home, all of this was happening in South Tyneside in the early 1960s.

St Cuthbert’s Girls School had just opened and Round Table members were constructing a new children’s playground at South Shields Hospital.

Boldon Colliery Workmen’s Band and Hepworth’s new shop in King Street also got the attention of Shields Gazette photographers.

Re-live the memories by browsing through our archive selection and then get in touch to tell us more.

1 . A roadside scene Chichester roundabout in April 1961. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . On the spot checks Ministry of Transport officials making on-the-spot test of private cars at South Shields in April 1963. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Hard at work in 1963 Members of the South Shields Round Table at work on the children's playground which they were constructing at South Shields General Hospital in 1963. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales