Nine memories from Fowler Street in South Shields through the decades

Butchers, shoemakers, a pool hall and a tailors – they have all graced Fowler Street over the years.
But how many of these nine Fowler Street scenes bring back memories? Which was your favourite shop over the decades?
Take a browse through our selection and then tell us more.
1. Ready to serve
Staff in Dicksons butchers shop in 1976. Is there someone you know in this photo? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Taking aim at Racks
Racks pool hall pictured 15 years ago. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Thompsons for your telly
A colour TV to rent? It was one of the offers at Thompsons in 1974. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. A view of the Wheatsheaf
The Wheatsheaf public house in 1972 with scaffolding work in the picture. Remember this? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.