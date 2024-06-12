Nine memories from Fowler Street in South Shields through the decades

By Evie Lake
Published 12th Jun 2024, 10:01 BST

Let’s look back at Fowler Street’s past.

Butchers, shoemakers, a pool hall and a tailors – they have all graced Fowler Street over the years.

It’s a busy street with plenty of South Shields history.

But how many of these nine Fowler Street scenes bring back memories? Which was your favourite shop over the decades?

Take a browse through our selection and then tell us more.

Staff in Dicksons butchers shop in 1976. Is there someone you know in this photo?

1. Ready to serve

Staff in Dicksons butchers shop in 1976. Is there someone you know in this photo? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Racks pool hall pictured 15 years ago.

2. Taking aim at Racks

Racks pool hall pictured 15 years ago. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
A colour TV to rent? It was one of the offers at Thompsons in 1974.

3. Thompsons for your telly

A colour TV to rent? It was one of the offers at Thompsons in 1974. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The Wheatsheaf public house in 1972 with scaffolding work in the picture. Remember this?

4. A view of the Wheatsheaf

The Wheatsheaf public house in 1972 with scaffolding work in the picture. Remember this? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesSouth Shields

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.