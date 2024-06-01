Nine nostalgic photos of people having a blast on a 2005 night out in South Tyneside

Can you remember this classic South Shields night out?

A cooling drink, summer clothes and a chance to relax. It’s all in these nine retro photos from O’Brien’s, which come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves.

Are you pictured on the dancefloor or enjoying a chat with friends?

It’s a great selection of images but can you spot someone you know? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1 . Share your own memories A night out with friends. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

2 . Having fun Pictured in O'Brien's in 2005. Recognise anyone? Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

3 . Time for a photo Stepping back in time. Does this bring back memories for you? Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales