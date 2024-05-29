Nine photos of the South Tyneside teachers you’ve loved over the years

Here we have a collection of some of the South Tyneside teachers you’ve loved over the years.
Many of them may have played a significant role in your lives.
From Harton to Whitburn, we have put the spotlight on teachers doing what they do best and that is going out of their way to help others.
Take a look and see if our photo collection brings back great memories.
1. Harry Lynch at Harton
Harton Technology College art and drama teacher Harry Lynch was pictured rehearsing his final performance, Swan Song, with pupils in 2016. Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Amanda Moody and Eve Henderson at Bedewell
Bedewell Primary School, Hebburn in 2012 with Acting Headteacher Amanda Moody, front, and teacher Eve Henderson with pupils outside the school. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Karen Fairbairn at Bamburgh School
Bamburgh School humanities teacher Karen Fairbairn became a UN accredited climate change teacher in 2019 Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Smiling at Whitburn
Whitburn Village Primary pupils were pictured in 2015. Abigail Ellis and Luke Halle were in the picture with Coun Moira Smith, left, assistant head teacher Susan Beetlestone and Coun Joan Atkinson, right, but who can tell us more? Photo: Shields Gazette
