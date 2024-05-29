Nine photos of the South Tyneside teachers you’ve loved over the years

Here we have a collection of some of the South Tyneside teachers you’ve loved over the years.

Many of them may have played a significant role in your lives.

From Harton to Whitburn, we have put the spotlight on teachers doing what they do best and that is going out of their way to help others.

Take a look and see if our photo collection brings back great memories.

1 . Harry Lynch at Harton Harton Technology College art and drama teacher Harry Lynch was pictured rehearsing his final performance, Swan Song, with pupils in 2016.

2 . Amanda Moody and Eve Henderson at Bedewell Bedewell Primary School, Hebburn in 2012 with Acting Headteacher Amanda Moody, front, and teacher Eve Henderson with pupils outside the school. Remember this?

3 . Karen Fairbairn at Bamburgh School Bamburgh School humanities teacher Karen Fairbairn became a UN accredited climate change teacher in 2019