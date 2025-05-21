‘I hate you Butler!’ It’s a phrase that will forever be associated with 1970s television - and a movie which came to South Shields 53 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On The Buses was a mega hit for TV fans who will remember the characters such as Stan, Olive, Blakey and Jack.

It also made the big screen when films such as On The Buses, Mutiny On The Buses and Holiday On The Buses were released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actor Reg Varney, of On The Buses fame. | B. Marshall/Fox Photos/Getty Images

Four performances a day and three on Sundays

It was Mutiny On The Buses which pulled in the audiences at the ABC in South Shields in 1972 and the film was the second in the movie series. The stars were all there - Reg Varney, Doris Hare, Bob Grant, Anna Karen and Michael Robbins.

Read More I found this amazing story about the Shields factory worker who became a pop star

There were four showings a day on weekdays at the ABC at 1pm, 3.40pm, 6.20pm and 8.55pm. If you could only get along on Sunday, there were three chances a day to catch the sitcom fun.

(L-R) Stephen Lewis, Doris Hare, Bob Grant and Anna Karen from On the Buses (Photo: PA) | PA

Walkouts at factories in Jarrow and South Shields

If you are wondering what else was happening in South Tyneside back then, all of this was.

More than 250 workers at the South Shields factory of Crompton Parkinson on River Drive had walked out on strike in a row over pay and conditions. The plant was a subsidiary of Hawker Siddeley Electronics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were similar problems in Jarrow where 30 crafts workers at Lennig Chemicals were taking industrial action.

Binns in South Shields where you could get a cut-price new freezer in 1972.

Suits and suede shoes in the season sales

On a lighter note, there was a sale of dresses and suits at GK Lee which had shops on both sides of Fowler Street.

To go with them, you could get suede shoes from Wm Woods Tailor for just £5.

For a really cool offer, Binns was selling Electrolux freezers for £85 with £5 of frozen food thrown in on an HP deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tell us about your memories of South Tyneside life in the early 1970s by emailing [email protected]

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.