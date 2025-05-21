Get back on the buses for memories of the movie hit which came to South Shields
On The Buses was a mega hit for TV fans who will remember the characters such as Stan, Olive, Blakey and Jack.
It also made the big screen when films such as On The Buses, Mutiny On The Buses and Holiday On The Buses were released.
Four performances a day and three on Sundays
It was Mutiny On The Buses which pulled in the audiences at the ABC in South Shields in 1972 and the film was the second in the movie series. The stars were all there - Reg Varney, Doris Hare, Bob Grant, Anna Karen and Michael Robbins.
There were four showings a day on weekdays at the ABC at 1pm, 3.40pm, 6.20pm and 8.55pm. If you could only get along on Sunday, there were three chances a day to catch the sitcom fun.
Walkouts at factories in Jarrow and South Shields
If you are wondering what else was happening in South Tyneside back then, all of this was.
More than 250 workers at the South Shields factory of Crompton Parkinson on River Drive had walked out on strike in a row over pay and conditions. The plant was a subsidiary of Hawker Siddeley Electronics.
There were similar problems in Jarrow where 30 crafts workers at Lennig Chemicals were taking industrial action.
Suits and suede shoes in the season sales
On a lighter note, there was a sale of dresses and suits at GK Lee which had shops on both sides of Fowler Street.
To go with them, you could get suede shoes from Wm Woods Tailor for just £5.
For a really cool offer, Binns was selling Electrolux freezers for £85 with £5 of frozen food thrown in on an HP deal.
