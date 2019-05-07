On your marks for these South Shields Harriers memories

We are taking a run down memory lane to share some snaps of South Shields Harriers.

What are your fondest memories from your racing days? Take a look through our archive pictures and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

Thirty eager runners face the starter in the start of the yacht handicap season for South Shields Harriers in 1975. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Start of the 1 1/2 miles Colts Individual and Team Race in 1972. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

South Shields Harriers on the off for the three mile Yacht Handicap road race, February 1973. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Start of the veterans' race organised by the South Shields Harriers in 1974. SSH_25/04/2019_NPGZ Harriers 290 JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more