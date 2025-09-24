13 retro photos of Newcastle Airport as visitor numbers take off in 2025

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

It’s been a record-breaking summer for Newcastle Airport and we are celebrating with a look at its illustrious history.

We have 13 old photos to share with you in the week when we reported that the airport reported its busiest summer holiday period ever, welcoming 1.3 million passengers and launching flights to four new destinations.

Take a look at some of the celebrities who have passed through and the times that the airport has hosted a fashion parade and musical performances.

Marlene Dietrich was in the North East in 1966 for a two-night performance and was pictured getting off the plane at Newcastle Airport.

Marlene Dietrich was in the North East in 1966 for a two-night performance and was pictured getting off the plane at Newcastle Airport.

Paolo Barison signs an autograph on the back of Stuart Graham as the Italian World Cup team of 1966 touches down at the airport.

Paolo Barison signs an autograph on the back of Stuart Graham as the Italian World Cup team of 1966 touches down at the airport.

Princess Diana was photographed on her arrival at Newcastle Airport in March 1987.

Princess Diana was photographed on her arrival at Newcastle Airport in March 1987.

The West Jesmond Rhythm Kings gave a musical welcome to a group from Bratislava who arrived at the airport in 2004

The West Jesmond Rhythm Kings gave a musical welcome to a group from Bratislava who arrived at the airport in 2004

