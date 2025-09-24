We have 13 old photos to share with you in the week when we reported that the airport reported its busiest summer holiday period ever, welcoming 1.3 million passengers and launching flights to four new destinations.
Take a look at some of the celebrities who have passed through and the times that the airport has hosted a fashion parade and musical performances.
1. Memories of Marlene
Marlene Dietrich was in the North East in 1966 for a two-night performance and was pictured getting off the plane at Newcastle Airport. | nw
2. World Cup autographs
Paolo Barison signs an autograph on the back of Stuart Graham as the Italian World Cup team of 1966 touches down at the airport. | nw
3. The People's Princess
Princess Diana was photographed on her arrival at Newcastle Airport in March 1987. | nw
4. A musical welcome in 2004
The West Jesmond Rhythm Kings gave a musical welcome to a group from Bratislava who arrived at the airport in 2004 | nw