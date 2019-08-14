Were you there when Michaela brought the Really Wild Show to South Tyneside in 2009?

Pictures from when the Really Wild Show came to South Shields in 2009 - where you there?

It’s hard to believe that ten years have passed since all this happened in South Tyneside.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 16:45

But back in 2009, locals got to enjoy a packed August bank holiday and here’s some reminders of the fun to be had.

It included Michaela Strachan dropping in to South Shields with the Really Wild Show, funfair rides, and children having fun with digging projects.

Take a look through and see if these scenes bring back happy memories.

1. Make a noise for 2009

This event looked like great fun but who can tell us more about it? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

Photo: IB

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Fairground fun

You just can't beat the fun of a fairground ride but do you recognise the people having a great time?

Photo: IB

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Bede's World

Bede's World was the venue for this 2009 Bank Holiday event. Do you recognise the people pictured?

Photo: IB

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Digging in for a fun day

These youngsters are pictured having a great adventure in 2009 but what was it all about? Tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

Photo: IB

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3