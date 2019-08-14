Pictures from when the Really Wild Show came to South Shields in 2009 - where you there?
It’s hard to believe that ten years have passed since all this happened in South Tyneside.
By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 16:45
But back in 2009, locals got to enjoy a packed August bank holiday and here’s some reminders of the fun to be had.
It included Michaela Strachan dropping in to South Shields with the Really Wild Show, funfair rides, and children having fun with digging projects.
Take a look through and see if these scenes bring back happy memories.