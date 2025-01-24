I just had to share these memories of the South Tyneside Pipes and Drums

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:55 BST

Pipe up if these scenes bring back memories for you.

Each of them show the South Tyneside Pipes and Drums including Burns Night in 2005, the band on the march, and getting ready to go to Germany in 2008.

Take a look through our collection of photos from the Shields Gazette archives and then get in touch to share your own recollections.

The pipes and drums of South Tyneside Pipe Band were calling for new members to join them in January 1991. Promoting the campaign were piper Duncan Bird and drum major Colin White.

The pipes and drums of South Tyneside Pipe Band were calling for new members to join them in January 1991. Promoting the campaign were piper Duncan Bird and drum major Colin White. | sg Photo: sg

A performance from 17 years ago. Were you a part of the pipes and drums back then?

A performance from 17 years ago. Were you a part of the pipes and drums back then? | sg Photo: sg

A generous gesture 16 years ago but who can tell us more about the band's photocall with a representative of Chupa Cups?

A generous gesture 16 years ago but who can tell us more about the band's photocall with a representative of Chupa Cups? | sg Photo: CL

Mavis Maughan from Asda and Duncan Stephenson from the band were celebrating Burns Night in 2007.

Mavis Maughan from Asda and Duncan Stephenson from the band were celebrating Burns Night in 2007. | sg Photo: CL

