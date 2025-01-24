I just had to share these memories of the South Tyneside Pipes and Drums

Each of them show the South Tyneside Pipes and Drums including Burns Night in 2005, the band on the march, and getting ready to go to Germany in 2008.
Take a look through our collection of photos from the Shields Gazette archives and then get in touch to share your own recollections.
1. Come and join the pipes and drums
The pipes and drums of South Tyneside Pipe Band were calling for new members to join them in January 1991. Promoting the campaign were piper Duncan Bird and drum major Colin White. | sg Photo: sg
2. Burns Night in 2005
A performance from 17 years ago. Were you a part of the pipes and drums back then? | sg Photo: sg
3. A kind donation in 2006
A generous gesture 16 years ago but who can tell us more about the band's photocall with a representative of Chupa Cups? | sg Photo: CL
4. Back to 2007
Mavis Maughan from Asda and Duncan Stephenson from the band were celebrating Burns Night in 2007. | sg Photo: CL
