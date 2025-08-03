The poltergeist which was reported in a South Tyneside cemetery

Sixty years have passed since reports emerged of a potential South Tyneside poltergeist - in a cemetery.

Back in 1965, concerns grew of unusual activity in Westoe Cemetery.

And the story has re-emerged in one of hundreds spirited tales which are included in the online Paranormal Database.

Westoe Cemetery which was at the centre of paranormal reports in 1965.placeholder image
Westoe Cemetery which was at the centre of paranormal reports in 1965. | Google Maps

Black magic or a poltergeist

The Westoe take arose after several tombs were violated at the cemetery.

At the time, a local councillor suggested a black magic group or a poltergeist could have been responsible. A police investigation failed to find those responsible.

But we wonder if anyone can shed light on the mysterious case.

The Database was founded and is run by Darren Mann and is full of ghostly encounters from all over the country.

A view of the Paranormal Database which was set up by Darren Mann.placeholder image
A view of the Paranormal Database which was set up by Darren Mann. | other 3rd party

Darren said: “I started a photographic project based on documenting haunted locations in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex which I published online.

‘A vast collection of strangeness and oddities’

“It wasn’t long before people started to email me their experiences of ghosts, UFO sightings and snippets of folklore from all over the country, which ultimately shaped the website into a vast collection of strangeness and oddities.”

The Paranormal Database report on the Westoe incident from 1965.placeholder image
The Paranormal Database report on the Westoe incident from 1965. | Paranormal Database

To view the local entries on the database, visit here.

Some of the other South Tyneside tales include;

The phantom who appeared in front of a maid who was working in a house in the long-gone South Shields road called Thrift Street.

A bag of gold was a big surprise

The maid ventured into the basement of the house at night and came face to face with a phantom elderly lady.

The ghost instructed the maid to reach into an opening in the cellar wall.

The maid did as instructed and pulled out a bag of gold and the deeds to the house.

To share your own ghostly experiences, email [email protected]

